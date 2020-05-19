Central AL Forecast: More Clouds Tomorrow; Gradually Warming Up Later This Week

Coming off a mainly gray, mild day in Central Alabama with a few light showers to the North. The official high today was 75° in Birmingham…7° below the average high for today’s date. For tonight, a few more showers are possible as lows drop to the mid 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

We’ll see a warming trend begin today with a few more breaks in the clouds and just a few stray showers. Highs will reach the mid and upper 70s tomorrow afternoon. It gets warmer with more isolated showers on Thursday as highs reach the low 80s. More of the same on Friday..a few stray showers and even warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the mid 80s with a few upper 80s.

We’ve got the Memorial Day weekend upcoming and weather looks pretty summer-like with highs in the upper 80s and isolated rain chances. There may be a few spots that see a brief 90-degree reading, but with clouds lingering and rain chances, it looks unlikely we see widespread temperatures in the 90s. Most spots across South Alabama, however, will break that 90° mark this weekend.