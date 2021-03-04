Central AL Forecast: More Clouds Tomorrow, Cool & Dry Weekend

Couldn’t have asked for a better day out there today! Abundant sunshine as expected, as well as very comfortable high temperatures in the 70s across much of Central Alabama. Our weather stays quiet tonight as high pressure remains in control…

The sky will stay mostly clear tonight all night long. Temperatures will still be on the chilly side, but not too bad all things considered with lows expected in the lower 40s. NO chance of rain expected.

Heading into tomorrow, cloud cover will be steadily increasing as the day goes on. This will mostly be mid & upper level clouds, as a weak area of low pressure passes to our SW through Louisiana. As it does so, there’s still a very small chance of sprinkles during the afternoon, but the vast majority of us will remain dry tomorrow.

Clouds will hang around for Friday night as well. Temperatures on the cooler side if you’re headed out tomorrow night–expecting low 50s around 10 PM.

Fortunately, a steady North breeze Saturday morning will help the sky clear out once again for the weekend. Temperatures will remain cooler with that North breeze, though…lows Saturday in the 40s, afternoon highs expected in the low 60s.

Looking forward to a chilly, but sunny weekend! Sunday morning will definitely be cold with morning temps in the 30s, but not too bad for Sunday with highs again in the low 60s.

No big chances of rain are in the forecast for the next 7 days. What we’ll get next week is more sunshine and a slow & steady warming trend…by Tuesday we’ll be back in the 70s. Later in the week, prevailing South winds will help add some humidity as well…expecting much more spring-like weather for the second half of next week.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy andMeteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!