Central AL Forecast: More clouds, some showers to start the week

Sporadic rain chances enter the forecast starting today. Most of the rain chances will be held to our northern counties as a front stalls out near the Tennessee Valley. Most of us will just see more humidity and cloud cover with highs in the low 80s. A few thunderstorms are possible, however severe weather does not look likely. Another round of showers and storms are possible tomorrow as the front is pushed south. Coverage should be a little more widespread with some non-severe storms in the mix as well. Highs again should approach the low 80s if you stay dry with upper 70s in places that pick up some rain.

Dry and much cooler weather takes over for midweek, with temperatures 7-10 degrees cooler in the afternoon than what we saw the last few days. Highs will get to the mid 70s with some lingering clouds. We’ll have lows in the upper 40s to near 50 on Thursday morning with even cooler numbers in the afternoon; highs will only reach the low 70s.

Another, stronger cold front moves in for Friday with scattered rain chances and a few thunderstorms as well. Severe weather looks unlikely, but much colder temps look very likely once the front passes early Saturday. We’ll see sunshine by the afternoon, but highs will only sit in the upper 60s and low 70s, 10 degrees below average for early May.