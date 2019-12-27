Central AL Forecast: More clouds, mild temperatures today

We’re ending the week with more clouds and more mild temperatures today. The last Friday of 2019 will feature highs in the mid 60s with plenty of clouds around. Rain chances look fairly low, but a couple of isolated sprinkles or light showers can’t be ruled out. However, most of us will just stay dry and cloudy. Tonight will be another mild night with low temperatures Saturday morning in the low and mid 50s.



The last weekend of 2019 is looking very unsettled, with rain chances likely starting on Saturday night. A cold front will move through the Deep South this weekend, tapping into a lot of moisture in the air around here. The good news is the front and dynamics with it will weaken as it approaches the region. This will lead to rain and very low severe weather chances. Rain will begin late Saturday and will continue through the afternoon on Sunday. Temperatures will hold steady during this time in the low to mid 60s.



After the cold front moves out on Monday morning, cooler, drier air moves in. Temperatures will only reach the 50s Monday afternoon. We’ll see our first freezing temperatures in a while on Tuesday morning with more 50s for top temperatures Tuesday afternoon. We expect a chilly New Year’s Eve so be prepared if you have late-night plans. We start 2020 with another cool day.

