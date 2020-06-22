Central AL Forecast: More active weather through midweek

Most of the region has enjoyed some drier days while temperatures have warmed up through the weekend. However, we’re gearing up for a very wet pattern starting today, and lasting through midweek. Today, a stalled out front will be the focus for showers and storms, and it will all depend on where the front sets up. Right now, we’ll call for scattered showers and storms, mostly in the northern half of the region, but everyone should be on the lookout for rain near you. Temperatures will sit near 90 with the warmest spots being where the rain misses.

By tomorrow and Wednesday, rain chances really ramp up. An upper-level trough will be the big weather-maker for us, and for most of the east coast. Along with spokes of energy riding around the trough, lots of moisture will stream in from the Gulf. This will lead to likely rain chances with embedded thunderstorms and downpours. While widespread flooding isn’t expected, if we get storms to settle over one area, some isolated flooding could develop. Temperatures will be kept down, in the mid to upper 80s, because of the rain and cloud cover.

The stalled out surface front that we mentioned earlier should push south on Thursday, but enough moisture will hang around for scattered showers and storms to develop. The rain won’t be as widespread, but it won’t be completely dry either. Temperatures will slowly go from the mid and upper 80s to near 90 by the weekend.