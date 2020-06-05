Central AL Forecast: More active weather for us, eyes on Cristobal this weekend

We’ll have a lot to watch in the weather department for the next few days, including rain chances here and Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico. Let’s get to our forecast here first. Another round of showers and storms is possible this afternoon and evening with some storms producing some heavy rainfall and gusty wind. These will be the typical summer-like storms that pop up and move on. If you have any outdoor plans this evening, just keep your eyes to the sky.

This weekend will feature more rain chances on Saturday, but a lull in the active weather for Sunday. Increased rain and storm chances are also likely near the coast as the large moisture plume associated with Cristobal makes its way north. Around here, we’ll see more scattered showers and storms Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A break in the active weather for Sunday will also include a lot of clouds and similar high temperatures.

Cristobal is expected to directly impact the Gulf coast by Sunday and early Monday. Heavy rain, gusty wind and some isolated severe storms are likely as Cristobal makes landfall. There is still some uncertainty with where this storm will go exactly, so it’s best to keep up to date with the forecast through the weekend.