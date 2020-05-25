Central AL Forecast: Mostly dry and hot Memorial Day

We’re expecting our very active weekend weather to continue into this week. But for Memorial Day, we’re expecting a partly cloudy and hot day with highs hovering in the upper 80s to near 90. While we expect most of us to stay dry, everyone should be ready for those thunderstorms we’ve dealt with the last few days.

Tuesday looks to be a more active day across the state as an upper-level low moves into the Southern Plains and an upper-level disturbance moves into the Deep South. This will lead to more rain and temperatures not rising quite as much tomorrow afternoon. We’ll see temps in the low 80s for highs, close to average but lower than we’ve felt recently. More showers and storms ahead for Wednesday as the upper low continues to move slowly east and strengthens.

As we end the week, Thursday and Friday will feature more rounds of rain as the upper low moves closer to the Deep South. There is a hint of some weakening, so that may limit rain chances a bit, but be ready for more showers and storms. We could see an end to the rainy pattern by the weekend.