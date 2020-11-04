Central AL Forecast: Milder temperatures, more clouds the rest of the week

Weather will look the same as we continue this week, but it will feel a little different over the next few days. Warming temperatures and slightly higher humidity will be the story for the rest of the week. Temperatures finally reach average for this time of year after a couple of cool days to start the week. Highs will sit in the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. As clouds begin to increase tonight, milder morning temperatures are ahead on Thursday.

Those clouds increase as an upper-level low approaches from the west tomorrow with similar temperatures to today. Even with the clouds around, rain won’t be an issue at all. Friday will stay a little cloudy, with a few more peeks of sunshine. Temperatures tomorrow and to end the week will sit in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

This weekend will feature some more clouds and small chances of rain. Saturday, most of us here stay dry while some showers start popping up to our south. Sunday and Monday, our rain chances will increase, but only to around 20% or so. Don’t cancel any outside plans you may have, but just watch the sky. Warm temperatures will also persist through the start of next week.

In the Tropics: Hurricane Eta made landfall yesterday in Central America, bringing devastating conditions. It will hang out there for the next couple of days, then turn back to the north into the Caribbean. Once this happens, we’ll have to monitor where it ends up. We’ll keep you posted.