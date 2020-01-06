Central AL Forecast: Mild temperatures to start the week

We’ve got a lot to watch in the weather department over the next several days. But, we start with a beautiful Monday with more sunshine and moderating temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon, a little above average for this time of year. Overnight, some showers are possible as an upper-level disturbance moves in ahead of a cold front. There’s not much moisture for this front to work with, so don’t expect much rain here.



Cooler air comes rushing back in after the front swings through as highs Tuesday will only rise to the mid 50s. Freezing temperatures are possible on Wednesday morning, with some spots getting down to the upper 20s as well. Highs will rebound nicely again getting to the upper 50s and low 60s.



This time the warming trend will continue well into the rest of the week and weekend, setting up a potential for storms. High pressure moves out and another strong upper-level trough of low pressure sets up. Moisture returns to the region by Thursday, and rain chances begin early Friday. A few storms are possible then, with a more substantial threat for storms, and possibly severe weather, on Saturday. The forecast could change and we’ll have the updates for you as we get closer.

