Central AL Forecast: Mild temperatures continue this week

We hope everyone had a merry and fun Christmas yesterday. We continue the string of non-Christmas weather around here with temperatures running 10+ degrees above average for this time of year. Look for highs today in the mid 60s with more clouds around this afternoon. Clouds will increase tonight and mild temperatures are expected Friday morning. Lows will only fall to the low 50s.



Friday will feature more clouds and more unseasonably warm temperatures. Highs will again sit in the mid 60s for most of us. Depending on the clouds, a few spots could stay in the low 60s this afternoon. Around this time, a strengthening surface low pressure area will move across the Midwest and head east. This will be the reason for our weather shift over the weekend.



The low will trigger a warm front to move through the region Saturday, putting us in a warm and unstable airmass. Showers are possible late Saturday afternoon, but the best rain chances start on Saturday night and last through Sunday as a cold front sweeps through. Right now, there is still some uncertainty with the strong or severe storm chances for us, but with this setup, the chances will be there. We’ll keep you posted. Once the front moves through early Monday, sunny, dry and cooler conditions will prevail through the last two days of 2019.

