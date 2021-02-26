Central AL Forecast: Mid to Upper 70s This Weekend, Storms Return Monday

Picked up our fair share of rain this morning across much of the area North of Birmingham…places like Hamilton received around 2″ of rainfall since last night, Fayette with 1.4″, Cullman picking up around 1.5″, Gadsden at ~half an inch.

The rain has now luckily tapered off & lifted Northward into the Tennessee Valley, and most of us got to enjoy sunshine this afternoon. Those that didn’t get much rain from Birmingham & points South, we had another noticeably warm afternoon with afternoon highs in the mid 70s. Everyone will see more of these warmer temps this weekend as our current pattern of South winds continue…





For tonight, those South winds as well as the clouds will keep temperatures up overnight. Not cooling off very much with lows in the 50s & 60s. Getting down to 61° tonight in Birmingham–enjoy it! Staying mainly dry tonight, but can’t totally rule out a few stray showers (10% chance).





More South winds tomorrow will give us so-called “fake spring” across the region, with very warm afternoon temps in the mid to upper 70s–some spots closing in on 80° closer to Tuscaloosa. “Fake spring” means this is our first real taste of what we expect spring to feel like, but inevitably temperatures will come down at some point later in March as we typically get one or two more cold shots before we fully warm up.

Rain chances over the weekend won’t be too scattered at just 30% tomorrow & 40% for Sunday. This just means we’re expecting brief passing light showers, but nothing too heavy or scattered is expected. That changes heading into Monday–we’ll get a strong enough cold front that should produce more thunderstorms during the day. It’s still a bit too early to talk specifics, but plan ahead on a wet start to the week next week. That rain will also likely continue into Tuesday.

On top of the scattered rain next week, temperatures will trend a bit cooler as prevailing winds shift from Southerly to more Northwesterly on Monday. This will drop lows back into the 40s by Tuesday morning, and highs for the rest of next week will stay capped in the upper 60s. Again, enjoy “fake spring” while it lasts this weekend!

