Central AL Forecast: Likely rain chances today, but dry for the weekend

Related Content Central AL Forecast: Clouds increase and rain chances return Friday

An activer weather day is ahead as we end the week. Rain chances continue through the day as an upper-level trough and cold front push into the region. Instability is lacking so thunderstorms or severe weather aren’t likely, but some heavy downpours are possible during the afternoon. Rain will taper off from west to east and should come to and end by the evening. This will set up a dry weekend ahead.

The upper levels will feature a trough digging into the eastern half of the country. This will keep us cooler than average through the weekend. There will be no major weather systems riding along this trough, so we stay dry through this period. Expect temperatures to hover in the mid 30s during the morning and mid to upper 50s during the afternoons Saturday and Sunday. We’ll also see a mostly sunny sky each day.

By next week, another big dome of cold high pressure settles into the Central US. While the really cold air stays to our north, we’ll have another cold snap as we start next week. We won’t see the kind of cold air we saw at the beginning of this week, but we’ll definitely feel the difference between the weekend and the start of the week.