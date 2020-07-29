Central AL Forecast: Likely rain chances stay in the forecast

Related Content Central AL Forecast: Patchy Morning Fog More Scattered Showers Wednesday Video

The air mass over Central Alabama remains very tropical today, which will feed widespread showers and thunderstorms in the region today. Showers are possible this morning through the evening hours as an upper-level disturbance moves across the state. Heavy rain with thunderstorms is possible as well, so stay aware. Temperatures will stay lower than average this afternoon as well with highs in the mid and upper 80s. A cold front will sag south on Thursday as another disturbance in the upper levels moves in. Again, really good rain chances will continue with highs in the 80s.

As we end the week and head into the weekend, some changes are ahead. An area of low pressure will move through the Deep South on Friday. This will drape a warm front across our northern counties, focusing the showers and storm chances north of I-20. This weekend, that low should move farther east, pushing a cold front through. There is still some uncertainty around this, but it looks like overall rain chances will be headed down. As we start next week, early indications point to more dry weather ahead.

In the Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is racing toward the Leeward Islands as tropical storm warnings are posted. It is set to continue its northwest track and impact Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and the Bahamas over the next few days. The intensity and forecast track is still uncertain, but a general track south of the subtropical ridge is expected to continue.