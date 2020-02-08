WEATHER AWARE: Lighter Rain Today, Strong Storms Tomorrow Night

TUESDAY: Flooding still a likely problem as yesterday’s rainfall collects in low-lying areas. Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 6 PM tonight. Many of us have already seen 3 to 4″ of rain, and an additional 0.5-1″ is likely today. Thankfully, any rain we see today will be much lighter…not expecting anymore heavy downpours beyond this morning!

SEVERE WEATHER: There is also a change for strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. An area of low pressure will develop in southern Texas and lift through Mississippi. This will bring our next strong cold front through the area. Temperatures will be warm ahead of the front and this could create enough instability to lead to severe weather Wednesday night into the overnight hours on Thursday. Damaging winds and tornadoes cannot be ruled out. But, more details will become available as we get closer.

FRIDAY: Rain will come to an end for the second half of Thursday, as the a front finally slides through the region. We will be dry on Friday with temperatures returning to near where they should be for mid-February.

LATEST POSTS