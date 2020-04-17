Central AL Forecast: Sunny & Cool Today; Strong Storms & Flooding Tomorrow

SATURDAY: Showers ending early in the morning, sunshine returns in the afternoon. Staying dry & cool for much of the day! Highs in the low 70s. A cool North breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More scattered strong storms expected. Another swift-moving low-pressure system will prompt a risk of severe weather across most of Alabama Sunday afternoon.

WHERE: Risk is for everyone in Central Alabama.

WHEN: As of right now, the timeframe for this event looks similar to last Sunday…storms should begin firing up Sunday afternoon (~3 PM), persisting into Sunday night (~10 PM). By midnight Monday, most of the significant weather should have pushed East into Georgia.

THREAT LEVELS:

Damaging winds: HIGH. 60 to 70 mph gusts are possible.

Large hail: MEDIUM. 1 to 1.5” diameter hail is possible within the strongest storms.

Tornadoes: LOW to MEDIUM. The farther South you live, the higher your risk is of seeing tornadoes. This is because the warm front with this system will not pass through all of the region as it lifts North. For those that do see a warm front pass through, the tornado risk increases. See forecast video above for more details.

Flooding: HIGH. Widespread heavy rain with high rainfall rates are expected. 2 to 4” is likely, with locally higher amounts. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 1 AM Monday for all of our counties along & South of I-20.

Have multiple ways of receiving warnings ready by Sunday. Stay tuned to the forecast as accuracy & details increase leading up to Sunday!

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Drying out & cooling off behind Sunday’s storm system. Expect plenty of sunshine for the first half of the week and near-average temperatures for mid-late April…that means highs in the 70s, lows in the 50s.