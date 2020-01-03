Central AL Forecast: Light Showers Monday Night

TONIGHT: Mostly clear sky, not quite as cold as this morning. Clouds increasing after midnight. Lows dropping to the upper 30s by sunrise Monday.

MONDAY: Another mild afternoon by January standards with highs near 60°. Partly to mostly cloudy sky areawide. Rain chances holding off.

MON NIGHT/TUES MORNING: A weak cold front should produce light scattered showers overnight. No substantial rainfall or storms are expected. This should be pretty quick as well…light rain after midnight ending before sunrise Tuesday. Low temperatures in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Sky clears out after said cold front…cool & sunny Tuesday afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. A bit breezy behind the front…Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: After the weather stays quiet once again for Wednesday & Thursday, better chances for wet weather come in towards Friday and Saturday. That should be when our next big storm system sweeps through. It’s too early to make predictions on how strong any possible storms could be, but for now the rain chances already look pretty good for both Friday & Saturday. Stay tuned to see how the forecast develops!