Central AL Forecast: Light Rain Tomorrow, Storms Tuesday

A cold front passed through Alabama late last night, meaning we’ve enjoyed another quiet day across the region. We saw slightly cooler temperatures compared to the past few days, but still above-average for today with highs in the upper 70s. The average high for today’s date is 70.

Overnight tonight, clouds will begin increasing once again, and tomorrow morning a few morning showers will be possible. Lows early Monday will slip into the 50s. More light showers are possible during the day ahead of our next weather maker, but not expecting a washout. Overcast skies with our rain chance at 30% tomorrow.

Our next solid chance of rain arrive Tuesday morning as another low-pressure system sweeps through the area, producing heavy rain & thunderstorms.

Another low-end chance of severe weather is possible early Tuesday for the Southern half of Alabama. Thankfully, it looks like the warm front will stay South of the region, meaning we likely won’t have enough unstable air this far North to generate thunderstorms. More than likely looking at steady moderate to heavy rain. That being said, there is still a Marginal (1 out of 5) risk of severe weather (strong winds) for Tuesday South of I-20.

For the rest of the week, expect cooler temperatures to stick around. Lows drop even further into the 40s Wednesday & Thursday, and even as the sunshine returns, highs will stay in the 60s. Rain chances holding off for the time being before more light showers return Saturday.