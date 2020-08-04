Central AL Forecast: Just a few showers today, mainly dry trend continues

Related Content Central AL Forecast: We Stay Dry as Isaias becomes a Hurricane Video

Just a few isolated showers and warm temperatures are on tap for this afternoon. There will be just a little bit of humidity to deal with, but overall, the stickiness to the air will be a lot lower than what we’ve felt recently. Temperatures will be right at or just below our averages, rising to the upper 80s and near 90 during the heating of the day. Wednesday looks to continue the trend of lower humidity and a break from the heat. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s during the afternoon with morning lows in the mid and upper 60s.

As we end the week Thursday and Friday, expect more of the same with lowish humidity and temperatures near or just below average for this time of year. Rain chances look to be nil, so enjoy the time we get to dry out a bit. By the weekend, we see the heat and humidity return with a few isolated showers around to end the weekend.

In the Tropics: Isaias made landfall yesterday, and it will continue to move north and pick up speed today. The mid-Atlantic states will deal with heavy rain, wind and potential flooding today while people in the New England states will feel the impacts Wednesday. After that, Isaias will speed off to the north and we say good-bye.