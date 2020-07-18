Central AL Forecast: July Keeps On July-ing

Hope everyone’s managed to stay cool out there! The heat keeps on trucking for us in Central Alabama–made it to 96° for today’s high temperature in Birmingham. The humidity isn’t much help either…when you factor in the dew point, it felt more like the low to mid 100s across much of the region. We did see a few isolated showers develop earlier farther East towards Anniston & Gadsden, but the vast majority of us stayed dry under the stagnant subtropical ridge that’s giving us this summer heat.

For tonight, expect the sky to stay mainly clear & temperatures to remain warm–even by July standards. Staying in the 80s before midnight, cooling to just the mid 70s for morning lows Sunday.

For tomorrow, we have slightly better chances of afternoon showers & storms, but I’m still expecting them to remain isolated as they did earlier today. Keeping tomorrow’s rain chance at just 30%. Otherwise, just more of the same–hot, humid, & sunny. Afternoon highs in the mid 90s, heat index in the low 100s. Stay hydrated!

As we enter into next week, no big changes come as we move into Monday–still hot, humid & sunny (20% chance of showers). Gradually, however, our chances of rain will pick back up as the week moves on. By Tuesday & Wednesday, we’ll see better coverage of summer storms (40% chance), while Thursday & Friday should see the best coverage (60% chance). As always with summer storms, it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly who will get rain & who won’t. What I can say is that overall rainfall totals for the week ahead aren’t very high. Totals can vary widely, but on average, we can expect half an inch to 1″ areawide by next weekend.