Central AL Forecast: Rainy weather pattern begins for the region

Lots of clouds and showers are expected this afternoon, with most of us seeing some type of rain today. Showers are likely for everyone, but a few will see some thunder. Temperatures will be kept down because of all the clouds and rain. Expect highs to only reach the mid and upper 70s this afternoon. Most of the rain should be done by the evening hours with just a few lingering showers.

Tomorrow, an upper-level low in the southern plains strengthens and spins moisture in from the Gulf of Mexico. This will increase our rain chances to the likely category. Temperatures will sit in the upper 70s and low 80s. More rain chances on Thursday as a surface low develops in the Gulf and brings more rain for the coast and central Alabama. Look for showers and storms, including some heavy rainfall, to move in during the late morning and afternoon.

As we end the week, the upper low weakens as it moves east and our forecast returns to a more summer-like pattern. Chances of rain stay in the 30-40% range with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. There could be some changes to the weekend forecast as rain chances are concerned, so stay tuned.