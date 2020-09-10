Central AL Forecast: Isolated rain today, better rain chances ahead

Our mostly dry weather continues today, but there are actually some rain chances to watch for later this afternoon. Showers and storms will be very isolated through the region, with the best chances of rain sitting east of I-65. Humidity and clouds will be back in the forecast as well, with temperatures getting to the upper 80s and near 90 this afternoon. Chances of rain look more scattered for Friday, so look for a few more spots picking up some rain for the first time in a week. Temperatures remain in the upper 80s and near 90.

This weekend looks even more active with more rain chances Saturday and Sunday as moisture increases through the region. This will look and feel just like a summer pattern with some locally heavy rain possible and a few storms with some gusty wind. More of the same is ahead for the start of the work week, with just a slight decrease in overall rain chances. Temperatures will sit a few degrees lower in the afternoons during this time because of the increased rain and clouds.

In the Tropics: We’re still watching Paulette and Rene in the Atlantic, but neither one of these storms looks to impact our weather at all. A couple more tropical waves bear watching, but these are no immediate threat to us either.