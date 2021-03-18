Central AL Forecast: Improving Weather, Cool & Breezy

Today will have some sunshine in the morning, but clouds will build back into the Birmingham area by the afternoon as they wrap around a low over the Tennessee Valley. It will be a breezy and cool day with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s. More clouds are expected on Friday with chilly temperatures with highs only in the 50s. Friday night will become partly cloudy, and we could see a light freeze north of Birmingham in the typical colder spots with lows in the lower to mid-30s.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday will become partly cloudy and a little warmer with highs back in the lower 60s. Expect to see more sunshine on Sunday. It will be pleasant with high temperatures in the mid-60s.

Longer term, temperatures warm to seasonably normal levels next week, featuring highs in the low 70s and morning lows in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.