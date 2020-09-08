Central AL Forecast: Humidity Going Back Up; Rainy Weekend Ahead

Happy Tuesday, everyone! Basking for the sun for our 5th consecutive day here in Central Alabama. As expected, we’ve started to turn slightly muggier today as winds prevail out of the East. Instead of the Gulf of Mexico, it’s now the Atlantic that’s acting as our moisture source for the region. This trend will continue for the next 48 hours, eventually raising dew points back into the 70s by Thursday.

For tonight, expect another quiet evening with a mostly clear sky & slightly warmer temperatures. Mid to upper 70s before midnight, upper 60s for morning lows. Light East breeze at 3 to 5 mph with NO chance for rain.

For tomorrow, we will still see mainly sunshine over the region with a few more clouds will be mixed in during the afternoon. Our trend of steadily rising humidity continues tomorrow with dew points reaching the mid to upper 60s. That’s sticky, but at least manageable for us compared to what we’re accustomed to in the summer. Highs in the low 90s. Only a 10% chance of light afternoon showers.

For Thursday, our weather will resemble July more so than September. Spotty afternoon showers are on the board, with better coverage expected. High humidity returns as dew points reach the 70° mark. Morning lows expected near the dew point of 70°, afternoon highs in the upper 80s/near 90°. Chance of rain goes up to 30%. Prevailing East breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

For Friday & the weekend, full on summer mode is back. High humidity, afternoon thunderstorms, & highs approaching 90° are what’s on the board. Rain chances up to 40% for Friday, 60% now for Saturday & Sunday.

That’s all for now! Be sure to stay tuned for more forecast updates & weather nationwide by following me on Twitter, @GriffinHardyWX. Have a great evening!