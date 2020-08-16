Central AL Forecast: Humidity Drops Tomorrow & Tuesday

Hope everyone had a great weekend! Seeing a couple light showers out there over West Alabama this afternoon, but many of us have managed to stay sunny & dry all day. Temperatures remain on the hotter side out there in the 90s, but this is about where we should be fore this time of year in mid-August.

For tonight, most of these light showers will have dissipated after sunset, and the sky will remain mostly clear through the overnight hours. 80s before midnight, 70s after midnight into Monday morning.

For tomorrow, sunshine will be back with us for the afternoon. As a steady North breeze at 5 to 10 mph prevails throughout the day, the humidity will gradually begin dropping, making it feel a lot more comfortable outside despite high temperatures in the 90s. NO chance of rain.

For Tuesday, the trend of lower humidity and abundant sunshine continues. It will be a tad bit cooler in the morning thanks to the drier air with lows expected in the upper 60s. Afternoon highs in the low 90s. NO chance of rain

For the rest of the week, rain chances return beginning on Wednesday and continue into the weekend. Temperatures are expected to stay at or just a bit below average for August. That means highs in the upper 80s, lows in the upper 60s. Rain chances varying anywhere from 40% to 60% each day.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Josephine & Tropical Storm Kyle have now both dissipated. We’re now tracking two tropical waves in the Central Atlantic that are currently tracking West with a moderate chance of development (40%). Track & intensity is still very uncertain at this time, but luckily neither system will have any impact on our weather for at least the next week.