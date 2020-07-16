Central AL Forecast: Hot temperatures, small rain chances persist

Related Content Central AL Forecast: Hot again, with just a few isolated showers Video

Just like the last couple of days, today will feature a ridge of high pressure in the mid levels that will keep up mostly dry and hot. The location of a stationary front will be the determining factor on who gets rain and who stays dry. Overall, expect just a few spots getting lucky enough to see rain and some heat relief. Highs will spike in the mid 90s in the hottest spots with low 90s in most places. Any rain will fizzle out by the evening hours with lows dropping to the upper 60s to low and mid 70s.

Friday and for the weekend, guess what, more of the same. Small changes to the forecast overall will be due to this persistent high pressure area moving a bit over the next 24-48 hours. Temperatures will mainly sit in the low to mid 90s in the afternoon with isolated rain and storm chances and you’ll be able to feel a little more humidity in the air, too.

By next week, we finally see our rain chances come up into the scattered category. While we don’t think everyone will see rain for Monday and Tuesday, at least the chances will be a little bit better than what we’ve got right now. In turn, our temperatures will be a few degrees lower, but still end up near or just above average.