Central AL Forecast: Hot, humid, stormy weather continues

It’s already been a very busy week with storms around Central Alabama, including some strong and severe ones. More of the same is ahead for us the next couple of days. This morning, a large complex of storms moved in from the north, bringing stormy weather to the region. The pattern is setting up to bring in another complex of storms later today. So get ready for more storms again today with highs in the upper 80s. Showers and storms will linger into the late evening hours as an upper level disturbance slides in.

Thursday could be the most active weather day with another big complex of storms headed south through the morning and early afternoon. There will likely be some changes to the forecast as far as timing and impacts go, but just be prepared for storms tomorrow through the day. By Friday, we’re not going to be totally done with the rain and storms, but it looks like we could get a little bit of a break in the overall coverage. Highs will still sit in the upper 80s and low 90s with plenty of humidity.

The 4th of July weekend won’t be much better unfortunately with lots of showers and storms around for both Saturday and Sunday. Expect temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s with heat index values, or what it essentially feels like outside, will be in the triple digits.