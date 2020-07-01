Central AL Forecast: Hot & Muggy 4th of July; More Afternoon Storms

Hope everyone enjoyed the extra sunshine out there today! Not nearly as much rain in Alabama today compared to the past few days. Still hot & muggy out there, though…with the humidity factored in, it feels like we’re in the mid/upper 90s, despite actual temperatures closer to 90°.

For tonight, expect a quiet & warm evening with temperatures dropping into the upper 70s after sunset. Tonight’s sunset time is 8:01 PM in Birmingham. Great forecast for the fireworks display tonight in Alabaster! Should stay rain-free as the ceremony is expected to begin at 9 PM.

For tomorrow, expect conditions to overall remain the same…more heat, more humidity. Slightly better chances of afternoon showers & storms…giving tomorrow a 40% chance. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s–heat index in the upper 90s.

For the 4th of July Saturday, not much changes…another chance of afternoon thunderstorms (40%). Still very HOT, but not abnormally hot for July–highs in the 90s, heat index close to 100°. Thankfully, these are the kind of storms that fade away after dark as the atmosphere cools down, so the chance of rain during any fireworks displays Saturday night is LOW. Enjoy it! Pattern looks to hold for Sunday as well.

For the early stages of next week’s forecast, the overall pattern looks to favor more wet weather than not. A weak upper-level trough over our region should prolong our rain chances Monday through Wednesday–already cranking up those chances to 60%. That should keep the summer heat at bay as highs remain in the upper 80s.