Central AL Forecast: Hot & Humid Father’s Day Weekend; Air Quality Alert

Happy Solstice Day, everyone! Today is the first day of summer, and officially the LONGEST day of the year with respect to daylight hours. The sunset time in Birmingham is exactly 8:00 PM, which gives us exactly 14 hours and 23 minutes of daylight today. Enjoy it!

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect for Jefferson & Shelby Counties this afternoon due to high ozone concentrations. Orange means unhealthy for sensitive groups–those with asthma or allergies. For your safety, limit your time outside today as much as possible, as ozone can be harmful to the lungs if exposed for long periods of time.

For the forecast this weekend, we’re switching into “summer-mode” right on schedule…highs today in the low 90s with moderate humidity and a low, 20% chance of afternoon showers. Summer showers only form because of the heat, so it’ll be difficult to pinpoint exactly where they should develop. Just keep in mind that even though the majority of us will be dry today, we can’t completely rule out a stray shower today & tomorrow.

By next week, we see our rain chances go up. Weak high pressure in the upper levels will break down, opening the door for showers and storms to spark during the day. This will be about as typical summer as it gets, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with scattered showers and storms each afternoon through the middle of the week.

We’re also watching for an outbreak of Saharan dust in Alabama later this week. By Friday, the dust will have arrived in the region after making the 5,000-mile journey over the Atlantic. While most of this dust will likely stay ALOFT in the atmosphere, it’s possible that this could pose some air quality issues as we head into the weekend. We’ll keep you posted on if this changes as next week goes on.