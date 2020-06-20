Central AL Forecast: Hot & Humid Father’s Day & Race Weekend

Hot and steamy weather ahead for Father’s Day. Starting out warm and muggy on this Father’s Day morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. For Father’s Day, a mix of sun and clouds, hot and steamy with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s; and due to the humidity it will feel hotter. A few spotty showers develop during the heat of the day, mainly between lunch time and sunset.

While the coverage will remain spotty, any storm that does develop will be capable of producing brief downpours. Same goes for the Geico 500 in Talladega; keep in mind that while widespread rain is not expected, frequent lightning from any passing storm. Longer term, rain chances increase next week; with that, temperatures will edge down a few degrees by midweek.

We’re also watching for an outbreak of Saharan dust in Alabama later this week. By Friday, the dust will have arrived in the region after making the 5,000-mile journey over the Atlantic. While most of this dust will likely stay ALOFT in the atmosphere, it’s possible that this could pose some air quality issues as we head into the weekend. We’ll keep you posted on if this changes as next week goes on.