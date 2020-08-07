Central AL Forecast: Hot & Dry Weekend; Scattered Storms Next Week

Turned out to be a wet afternoon in Central Alabama for many of us! Saw a cluster of pop-up showers & storms develop during the hottest part of the day, producing torrential rain & some lightning. Thankfully, none of these storms turned severe.

For tonight, Expecting the weather to stay quiet as the rain fades after sunset–mostly clear skies tonight with warm temperatures overnight. Lows in the low 70s.

For this weekend, the rain will be put on hold as the heat cranks up by a few degrees. It will be HOT in the afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid 90s. Fortunately, it won’t be humid enough for the heat index to be considered “dangerous”, but we’re still expecting the feels like temps to reach 100° during the day.

Can’t completely rule out a stray shower, but the vast majority of us will stay dry tomorrow & Sunday. Keeping the rain chance at 10% for this weekend.

For next week, expect the rain chances to start gradually going back up as deeper tropical moisture returns to Alabama. Scattered storms are especially likely Tuesday/Wednesday with a 60% chance of rain. Expecting highs to stay near-average in the low 90s, lows in the low 70s.

In the tropics, we’re seeing a lull in the action compared to earlier this week. Right now, there is only one active tropical wave in the Central Atlantic being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, with a 10% chance of development over the next 5 days. This will not pose any immediate threat to the US.

NOAA has updated the seasonal outlook for the 2020 season, and is now expecting 19 to 25 named storm,, 7 to 11 hurricanes, and 3 to 6 major hurricanes in total.

This means 2020 will likely be an extremely active season, as we potentially use all 21 given storm names and move onto the Greek alphabet. The last time that happened was during the 2005 season, best known for Hurricane Katrina & Hurricane Rita. So far, we’re already up to 9 named storms well before the historical peak of hurricane season on September 10th.