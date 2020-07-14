Central AL Forecast: Hot and dry weather continues today

Related Content Central AL Forecast: Hot Week Ahead Video

Hot and mostly dry weather continues today as a ridge of high pressure stays dominant in the Deep South. There will be very isolated areas with any sort of rain chances today, mainly south of us, so expect highs to rise to the low and mid 90s with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky in the afternoon. Tonight, another ho-hum evening with temperatures dropping to the upper 60s and low 70s.

The pattern does start to change a bit by the middle of the week. A little bit more humidity will be felt in West Alabama, and when you combine that with the heat that’s building, “feels like” temperatures will again spike above 100. Actual air temperatures will hit the mid and upper 90s. Rain chances will be highest where the humidity is highest, which will be west of I-65 and into Mississippi. By Thursday, humidity continues to increase in coverage, so there may be a few more areas of rain and storms to deal with. Overall, typical summer weather takes over with highs in the mid and upper 90s again.

As we end the week, you guessed it, more scattered showers and storms are possible as highs are once again set for the mid and upper 90s. Temps may trend down a few degrees this weekend, but expect hot and humid weather for both weekend days.