Central AL Forecast: Hot again, with just a few isolated showers

Mostly dry air and hot temperatures are again on deck for today as the pattern doesn’t change much. A ridge of high pressure in the mid levels will drive our weather today, with a lingering upper-level disturbance providing small rain chances, especially south of I-20 during the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s again, and with a little more humidity south, the “feels like” temperatures will make it to the triple digits in some spots again.

Thursday could see a few more isolated showers around as a little more moisture makes its way into the state. Don’t expect a widespread coverage, but just a few more than what we see for today. Temperatures will be similar to what we’ve had this week, if not a couple of degrees lower because of showers and more clouds. Less humid air on Friday could lead to lower rain chances as well, but again, we don’t expect lots of showers and storms developing.

By the weekend, our flow comes out of the east, which will lead to temperatures in the low 90s for most of us, and isolated showers and storms each afternoon. So even though the pattern changes a bit, our weather conditions remain about the same.