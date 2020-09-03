Central AL Forecast: Hot Again Today; Dry & Mild Labor Day Weekend

Good Thursday morning, everyone! No relief from the summer heat out there this morning as we wake up to more temps in the 70s with high humidity.

For today, expect to see abundant sunshine & another hot afternoon. Rain chances are slim to none–enjoy it, but remember to stay hydrated! Highs today will reach the low 90s, with the heat index reaching the upper 90s. A light SW breeze at 5 to 10 mph will keep dew points elevated in the 70s all day, so be ready to sweat when you take the trash out!

For tonight, another quiet evening with a mostly clear sky. Lows dropping into the low to mid 70s. NO chance of rain.

For tomorrow, a weak cold front is poised to slide through the region from North to South. Unfortunately, this won’t put a very noticeable dent in our temperatures, but it will increase our chances for rain just ever-so-slightly. Isolated showers possible behind the front–rain chance at 30% areawide. Highs again in the low 90s.

For the weekend, the drier air coming in behind this next front will keep the humidity down just a touch for Saturday & Sunday. That means it will feel just a hair cooler in the morning before sunrise with lows in the upper 60s, as opposed to the low 70s. Rain chances are next to nothing, so enjoy the abundant sunshine for Labor Day weekend! Highs expected in the upper 80s.

For Labor Day, we continue our streak of dry weather with no considerable chance for rain as upper-level ridging remains dominant. Morning lows in the upper 60s, afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

By Wednesday/Thursday of next week, we *MAY* be looking at a more fall-like airmass sliding into the region with more cooler air behind it…but that’s still up in the air. As of this morning, global forecast models are still split on that possibility, with disagreement on where exactly the upper-level trough will go after breaking off from the jet stream. We should see a better consensus as Wed/Thurs gets closer.