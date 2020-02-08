WEATHER AWARE: HIGH RISK for Flooding Today; Torrential Rainfall

FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect for Central AL until 6 PM Tuesday…

MONDAY/TUESDAY: A WEATHER AWARE is in place for Monday due to the threat for flash flooding. Get ready for a rainy week! We are going to have a dynamic pattern approaching from the west and a stalling cold front over the region. There is a HIGH risk for flooding today as a nearly stationary band of heavy rain sets up over the region from roughly noon to midnight Tuesday. DO NOT DRIVE in the event of a Flash Flood Warning. Rainfall totals could near 6 inches of rain.

REST OF THE WEEK: Rainfall totals over the next 7 days could total between 6 to 9 inches! Expect a cloudy start to the week with rain arriving Monday afternoon/evening. Widespread showers should continue on and off through the end of the week. Temperatures will also be well above seasonal averages with each morning starting off in the 50s, low 60s and afternoon highs in the mid to high 60s.

SEVERE WEATHER: There is also a change for strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. An area of low pressure will develop in southern Texas and lift through Mississippi. This will bring our next strong cold front through the area. Temperatures will be warm ahead of the front and this could create enough instability to lead to severe weather Wednesday night into the overnight hours on Thursday. Damaging winds and tornadoes cannot be ruled out. But, more details will become available as we get closer.

FRIDAY: Rain will come to an end for the second half of Thursday, as the a front finally slides through the region. We will be dry on Friday with temperatures returning to near where they should be for mid-February.

