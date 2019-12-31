Central AL Forecast: Heavy Rain Tomorrow and Friday, Flooding Possible

RIGHT NOW: HAPPY NEW YEAR! We hope everyone finished off the last decade on a good note. We’re starting off 2020 a bit COLD in Alabama this morning…temperatures just before sunrise are in the 30s across much of Central Alabama. An area of high pressure centered over the Deep South is keeping the sky clear as well.

TODAY: Abundant sunshine is back again for our New Years Day! Even though it’s close to freezing outside this morning, the sun will warm us up quickly to the upper 50s for highs this afternoon. Calm winds with NO chance of rain. Enjoy the sun!

TONIGHT: Clouds will be increasing after sunset, then light showers will be possible after midnight. A quickly developing system will be moving in from the West. The increasing moisture will help to keep our temperatures not as cold overnight as well, so lows will only drop to the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers are likely most of the day tomorrow. An Areal Flood Watch is in effect until 6 PM Friday for our counties along and NW of I 20/59. The rain may turn heavy at times, although no thunderstorms are expected. Rain chance at 80%. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Heavy rain continues, essentially all day long. In total, we may be looking at 2 to 4 inches of rain areawide, from Thursday to Saturday morning. This may be enough to cause light flooding in low-lying areas. Keep that possibility in mind for the next couple of days. Again, even though the rain will be heavy, any significant storms are NOT likely due to the track of the low-pressure center being to our South. Highs in the low 60s, lows in the upper 50s.

THIS WEEKEND: Cold front pushes through, fading the rain away by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will start dropping once again…we go from low 60s Friday to the low 50s Saturday, then temperatures continue dropping to the 30s Sunday morning. Partly cloudy for Saturday, mostly sunny for Sunday.