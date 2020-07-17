Central AL Forecast: Heat, humidity and low rain chances persist

Related Content Central AL Forecast: Hot temperatures, small rain chances persist Video

What’s that old saying; the more things change, the more they stay the same? Well, that’s us this week. The days are rolling by, but our weather hasn’t changed much since the start of the week. So, expect another round of heat and humidity today, pushing the feels-like temperatures to the 105° mark or higher. A few stray showers may help cool off some spots today, but don’t bet on it. Make sure you are protecting yourself from the heat with lots of water and getting into the shade and A/C. Tonight, another quiet night with lows dropping to the low and mid 70s by Saturday morning.

It’s a copy and paste forecast for the weekend as the ridge of high pressure that’s dominated our forecast stays in place. This will lead to a couple of more days of hot temperatures and not much rain. Highs will once again sit in the mid 90s for both Saturday and Sunday. The humidity may actually go down a bit, but it’s still going to feel like 100°+ during the afternoons.

By the start of next week, changes are coming. That dome of high pressure will break down and bring much needed rain to the region. Expect scattered showers and storms back in the forecast for Monday through Wednesday, with temperatures slightly lower because of the increased clouds and rain coverage.