Central AL Forecast: Heat Continues for the Week Ahead

Hope everyone had a great weekend and managed to stay cool as the heat continues in Alabama! Today’s high in Birmingham was 94°–3° above normal for today’s date. That makes it the 9th day in a row where temperatures have been at or above 90°. Not expecting that to change anytime soon…it’s all 90s for our highs the next 7 days.

As we enter into this upcoming week, no big changes come as we move into Monday–still hot, humid & sunny (20% chance of showers). Gradually, however, our chances of rain will pick back up as the week moves on.

By Tuesday & Wednesday, we’ll see better coverage of summer storms (40% chance), while Thursday & Friday should see the best coverage (60% chance). As always with summer storms, it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly who will get rain & who won’t. What I can say is that overall rainfall totals for the week ahead aren’t very high. Totals can vary widely, but on average, we can expect half an inch to 1″ areawide by next weekend.

In the tropics, we’ll be watching a developing feature currently located over Hispanola. This tropical wave will track Northwest into the Gulf of Mexico by roughly Tuesday/Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center currently gives it a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days. It’s difficult to say right now whether this could impact our weather here at home, but we’ll watch it as the week progresses.