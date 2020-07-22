Central AL Forecast: Heads up for more storms, heat, humidity today

Related Content Central AL Forecast: St Video

The overall weather pattern and forecast doesn’t change from what we’ve had this week. Scattered showers and storms with hot and humid afternoon conditions is definitely what we’re used to this time of year. Look for highs to reach the low and mid 90s this afternoon, with the hottest spots avoiding the rain later today. The feels-like temperatures will spike over 100° for a good chunk of the afternoon as well, so protect yourself from the heat.

As we end the week, Thursday and Friday, expect similar temperatures, humidity and rain chances. High pressure remains in place to our east, creating easterly flow from the Atlantic, which will foster similar weather for the next few days and really through the weekend. Afternoon highs will rise to the low and mid 90s with scattered showers and storms each day. Just like any storms during the summer, the chances for strong wind and lightning will threaten so take the storms seriously. The weekend ahead looks to feature the same sort of weather pattern, so don’t expect much to change Saturday or Sunday.

In the Tropics: We’re still watching a tropical wave move through the Gulf of Mexico, but right now, it appears to be heading toward Texas and Louisiana. A bubble of high pressure near the coast will keep our favorite beaches from tropical weather. We’ll keep you posted on the tropics as conditions change.