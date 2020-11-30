Central AL Forecast: Hard freeze tonight, 20s tomorrow morning; Cold week ahead!

Getting our first taste of WINTER in Alabama out there! We’ve received multiple reports of sleet and flurries across our area today, as cold air & moisture wrap around the backside of the same storm system that gave us rain all-day yesterday. Temperatures have dropped dramatically compared to yesterday…most spots have dropped into the 30s this afternoon, with feels-like temperatures in the 20s with the 10-15 mph NW wind factored in.

Shortly after sunset tonight, temperatures will drop below freezing (<32°) across most of Central Alabama, and continue dropping into the upper 20s after midnight. Because most spots will drop below 28°, we’re calling this our first hard freeze of the season.

What you need to remember are the Three P’s: Pipes, Plants, and Pets. To protect your plumbing, it’s a good idea to let your faucets drip tonight. This prevents water inside the pipes from freezing, which can ultimately cause pipes to burst. Also, if you have plants or pets that are normally kept outside, remember to bring them indoors to protect them from the freezing temperatures.

By sunrise, the sky will have almost fully cleared of clouds as dry air continues streaming in. Shortly after, our temperatures luckily should quickly get back above freezing, then into the 40s by lunch hour. Unfortunately, the sunshine won’t be doing much to warm us up–we’ll only reach afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Another dip below freezing is expected tomorrow night into Wednesday with lows in the 20s, so remember to follow the Three P’s once again. Beyond that, on the plus side, our lows will most likely climb back above freezing Thursday. While it will stay cold essentially all week long, tonight & tomorrow night should be the only days this week where we need to think about plans for freezing temperatures.

On top of the cold, we’ll also see a mainly dry week this week. Our only chances for rain in the near future are coming Thursday & Friday afternoon, with a weak low pressure system passing through. Not quite a given yet on whether or not we see rain…only keeping rain chances at 30% for both days. Beyond that, another push of cold air should come in this weekend, keeping lows in the 30s & highs in the 50s. All-in-all, expecting a cold, mostly sunny weekend.

That’s all for now! Be sure to download the free CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App for up-to-the-minute weather alerts in YOUR area. Also, give me a follow on Twitter @GriffinHardyWX for more weather updates from across Alabama & the Southeast. Have a good night!