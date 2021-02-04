Central AL Forecast: Gusty showers tonight, drying out tomorrow; Cool & soggy weekend

Watching a cold front to our Northwest begin to head our way with light showers already forming over Central Alabama ahead of it. More scattered showers expected to last much of tonight, and turning windy at times with gusts potentially up to 30 to 35 mph…

By roughly 10 o’clock tonight, much of West AL will be covered in a blanket of light to moderate rain with gusty winds as the front moves in. Fortunately for us, with our current weather setup, we will NOT have dew points high enough to support severe weather. If anything, we’ll see gusty light to moderate showers and that should be about it.

The front itself will push through the Birmingham metro shortly after midnight, and behind it the rain will quickly dry up.

By sunrise tomorrow, we’re back to being dry & chilly with morning lows in the upper 30s.

While we’ll likely be mostly sunny tomorrow morning, a thick layer of mid & upper level clouds will hang overhead most of the afternoon. Expect to see just pockets of afternoon sun tomorrow, along will colder than average temperatures with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Light North breeze at 5 to 10 mph adding to the winter chill.

Now expecting another round of scattered rain Saturday afternoon. Chances have gone up since yesterday–now up to 60% areawide. The rain may once again turn briefly heavy, but no organized thunderstorms are expected. Drying out heading into Super Bowl Sunday–expect a cool & quiet day with lows in the 30s, highs in the 50s.

The jury is still out when it comes to next week’s forecast…forecast guidance has gone back & forth with what exactly to expect beyond Monday. Overall, forecast confidence for next week is very low. For now, we’re only going with small chances of rain & near-average temperatures. Be sure to check back later, either tomorrow & this weekend, when we have a better idea of what we’re expecting.

