Central AL Forecast: Gray sky and drizzle tomorrow; More rain Thursday/Friday

Basking in the sunshine for the second day in a row! Not a cloud in a sky over Central Alabama right now. Comfortable for mid-January with temperatures that topped out today in the mid to upper 50s. Hope you’ve enjoyed it while it lasts, because we’re in for another cold night tonight with temps in the 30s, followed by gray skies returning to the region tomorrow…

We’ll wake up to a mostly cloudy sky tomorrow morning in Birmingham, as winds turn to the SW. This will result in a gradual increase in moisture higher up in the atmosphere, leading to light drizzle later in the day.





Any rain we do see tomorrow should be very light, and continue during the late afternoon & early evening. After midnight Wednesday, most of any rain that has formed will push to our South towards Montgomery, & we’re expecting another sunny day by Wednesday.





Better chances of rain arrive Thursday, as a deeper plume of moisture forms to our West & heads in our direction. Rather than just drizzle, Thursday looks like a stiffly rainy day with scattered showers lasting all day long. In other words, Thursday is when we’ll see actual measurable rainfall. Fortunately for us, this expected pattern is NOT favorable for severe weather, & we’re only expecting rain. This should continue for the first half of Friday, then the moisture plume should push down to our South Friday night, & we’ll dry out.

In total, we’re most likely looking at half an inch to 1″ of rainfall in total areawide through Friday.

If you’re hoping for a sunny weekend, Saturday looks to be your day! Mostly sunny & cool Saturday, but then clouds & isolated rain chances return Sunday.

That’s all for now! Be sure to download the free CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App for up-to-the-minute weather alerts in YOUR area.