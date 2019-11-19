Central AL Forecast: Gorgeous Wednesday, Cloudy Thursday, Rainy Friday

TONIGHT: Another quiet evening across Alabama. Clear sky and turning chilly once again after sunset. Lows tonight in the upper 30s/low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Gorgeous fall weather for your Wednesday! Another day with abundant sunshine and near-average temperatures for late November. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds across the region ahead of our next rain maker. We may start to see light showers move in late Thursday night, while the bulk of the rain holds off until Friday. Highs in the upper 60s, lows in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Rain is likely during the afternoon & evening on Friday. The rain may turn heavy at times, although no severe weather are expected at this time. Highs in the mid 60s, lows in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Showers continue overnight into Saturday morning, but should begin to taper off by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will quickly start cooling down during the day as a cold front passes through. We’ll go from 60s in the morning to 50s in the afternoon, then 40s after sunset.

SUNDAY: Sun comes back out on Sunday and temperatures stay chilly. Lows close to freezing in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.