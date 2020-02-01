Central AL Forecast: Gorgeous Today, Clouds Tomorrow, Rain Tuesday

We are watching for the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday, but until then, enjoy a dry few days!

SUNDAY: A much more beautiful setup will be in place for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will start off the morning in the mid to upper 30s. We will see a clear sky by the afternoon and much warmer temperatures. We were in the low 50s for Saturday. But, for Sunday, we will be in the mid and upper 60s!

MONDAY: Another dry and warm day across Central Alabama. Mostly sunny skies will prevail and our temperatures will start in the mid 40s and warm to the mid to upper 60s.

MIDWEEK: Tuesday will be another warm day with temperatures climbing to the upper 60s, low 70s- well above where we should be this time of year! Cloud cover will be on the increase throughout the day. And a few isolated showers will be possible with winds pulling in moisture from the south ahead of our next system. Potential for SEVERE WEATHER on Wednesday. It looks like we will be dealing with morning showers and then thunderstorm activity by the afternoon into the evening. Dynamics right now suggest damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible. However, since we are still a few days out, we will see how the models handle the severe potential.

END OF THE WEEK: Once the rain and storms move out by Thursday morning, much colder temperatures will settle in. We will be in the upper 30s on Friday morning. Dry weather will persist through the end of the work week.