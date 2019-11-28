Central AL Forecast: Gorgeous Thanksgiving weather

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone out there! We hope you have a great day with family and friends! Luckily, we’ll get to enjoy some beautiful weather today. Look for lots of sunshine with just a few high clouds out there. Temperatures will be cool, only rising to the mid and upper 50s this afternoon. For any of you Black Friday shoppers, conditions look good, but cool for tonight and early in the morning. Make sure you’ve got the jacket with you as you head out the door. Friday afternoon will see a few more clouds and milder temperatures in the afternoon, highs in the low 60s.



The weekend forecast will be a mixed bag as showers move in on Saturday. However, it looks like the rain will hold off until the evening and overnight on Saturday and into Sunday, so the Iron Bowl should be dry and warm with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Rain will move in late on Saturday and stick around until Sunday morning. A few thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather right now doesn’t look likely. We’ll clear out and cool down for the remainder of Sunday.



After the front passes on Sunday, cooler weather lies ahead for the start of next week. Temperatures will sit near or just below the freezing mark for Monday and Tuesday mornings. High temperatures both days will only rise to the low and middle 50s.

