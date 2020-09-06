Central AL Forecast: Gorgeous Labor Day; Consistent Temps This Week

Hope everyone’s enjoying their Labor Day Weekend! We’re basking in the sunshine as the humidity stays noticeably lower out there. A much drier airmass moved into Central Alabama Friday and still lingers over the region. Part of the reason why it feels so good outside! Dew points still sitting in the upper 50s.

For tonight, expect to see a mostly clear sky with plenty of stars overhead. Sunset time is 7:05 PM in Birmingham…getting earlier by the day as autumn approaches! NO chance of rain with overnight lows still a little cooler in the mid 60s.

For Labor Day tomorrow, not much changes from today. Still looking at another gorgeous late-summer day with abundant sunshine. Afternoon highs near 90°, most spots in the upper 80s in the afternoon. NO chance of rain. Light East breeze at 5 mph.

For Tuesday, clouds will begin increasing during the day as winds slowly veer Southeast. Temperatures stay consistent, but the dew points should go up ever-so-slightly to the low/mid 60s. That means it will feel just a bit muggier out there. Very small 10% chance for afternoon sprinkles, but the vast majority of us stay dry. Highs once again near 90°, morning lows in the upper 60s.

For Wednesday, expect to see partly to mostly cloudy skies with no dramatic changes in our weather expected. 20% chance of spotty showers. Steadily turning muggier with dew points back in the mid 60s. Afternoon highs near 90°, morning lows in the upper 60s.

For Thursday/Friday, confidence in the forecast decreases. Since late last-week, forecast models have been hinting at a very cold airmass plunging Southward into the Southern Plains. However, it’s still not clear on exactly how far East that cold air will go. That being said, it’s not likely that our temperatures change much from what we’re seeing right now.

For now, at least, it looks like we have decent chances for showers areawide as the work-week closes, so putting rain chances at 30 to 40%. Forecast highs expected in the upper 80s, lows in the low 70s with a predominantly humid airmass returning.

Similar story for next weekend–forecast confidence remains low, so expect some changes as the week moves on.

That’s all for now! Be sure to stay tuned for all of the latest weather across the Deep South by following me on Twitter, @GriffinHardyWX. Have a great evening, & enjoy your Labor Day!