Central AL Forecast: Gorgeous day tomorrow; Showers Sunday, Storms possible Monday

Getting some sunshine this afternoon ahead of schedule after a dreary few days in Central Alabama! Rain is starting to subside as dry air begins to stream in with a light North breeze. We’ll continue to see clearing skies overnight tonight, and temperatures will return to winter-mode quickly after sunset…





Dropping into the low 40s by 10 PM tonight, then into the 30s after midnight. We’ll keep to near-freezing temperatures by sunrise tomorrow morning…bundle up! Light North breeze at 3 to 5 mph with no chance of rain overnight.





Get ready to enjoy some sunshine tomorrow–we’re in for a beautiful January afternoon! Still a bit on the cooler side in the afternoon, but this is roughly close to average for this time of year. Highs expected in the mid to upper 50s. Light East breeze at 5 to 10 mph with NO chance of rain.





Unfortunately, the sunshine will be short-lived as clouds increase over the region early Sunday morning. By late in the afternoon, we’ll see enough moisture for light showers that will continue tomorrow night. If you plan on spending time outside this weekend, tomorrow is for sure the better day to do it.

As a stronger cold front sweeps through the region Monday, we have a decent chance of thunderstorms & gusty winds in the afternoon. We don’t quite know exactly how strong these storms could get, but the potential is there for brief heavy rain & a few rumbles of thunder as the front passes through. We’ll keep you posted on this chance over the weekend.

That’s all for now! Be sure to download the free CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App for up-to-the-minute weather alerts in YOUR area. Have a great weekend!