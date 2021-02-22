Central AL Forecast: Gorgeous, Comfortable few days ahead; Rain holds off until Thurs/Fri

Off to a GREAT start this week in the weather world! We had a quick passing of showers this morning, but the sun came back out fast & gave us a great afternoon with highs in the low 60s. We’ve stayed breezy out there, but winds will relax tonight & we’ll keep it low-key with a clear sky into tomorrow morning…





While we’ll still be on the chilly side this evening, temperatures are expected to stay ABOVE freezing across the whole of Central Alabama. For Birmingham, that means lows tonight in the upper 30s. Cold, but not unusually cold for late-February. Light West breeze at 3 to 5 mph, NO chance of rain.

Looking forward to a very comfortable afternoon tomorrow! Abundant sunshine all day long with above-normal temperatures for this time of year (Average high is 60° in Birmingham). Afternoon highs expected in the mid to upper 60s. Light West wind at 5 to 10 mph with NO chance of rain–enjoy it!

No big changes expected heading into Wednesday–still lots of sunshine. If anything, we’ll be a couple of degrees warmer in the afternoon, with a few spots making it to 70°. Winds will start to make their turn to the South, which will fuel increasing rain chances heading into Thursday…

Most of the rain we’re expecting will start to creep in late Thursday afternoon, into Thursday night. Fortunately, the large-scale weather pattern is NOT looking favorable for any severe weather. Just a few passing showers late Thursday night, with the lion’s share of the rain arriving Friday…

Can’t totally rule out yet any thunderstorms forming during the day Friday, but again, not expecting any severe weather at this time. Of course if that changes, we’ll pass that information along.

This same pattern is expected to hold this weekend with mean Southerly flow favoring warmer temps & spotty chances of rain Saturday & Sunday. This means we should see overnight lows in the 50s, afternoon highs in the 70s. That definitely looks a lot more like spring compared to last week. We’ll iron out who exactly will see the most rain later this week as we get closer. Stay tuned!

