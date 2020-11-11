Central AL Forecast: Good rain chances today, more sunshine to end the week

Related Content Central AL Forecast: Rain chances increase as a front approaches

An unsettled weather day is ahead for Central Alabama as a cold front sweeps through the region. Rain chances will start in the morning and go through the late afternoon and evening. We could have a few thunderstorms in the mix as well, but we don’t expect severe storms with this. Temperatures should be close to where we’ve been this week with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Clouds will slowly clear out for Thursday with drier air spilling in behind the cold front. Temperatures won’t dip too much, but you’ll feel a little change in the air. Highs will range from the low to mid 70s with a mostly clear sky by late afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler to start Friday with lows in the low 50s and upper 40s. Highs Friday afternoon will again sit in the low to mid 70s.

This weekend will be a bit of a mixed bag. The cold front we’ve talked about and some increased wind shear with tear Tropical Storm Eta apart, leaving just a remnant low to move north through the Gulf. Our weather for Saturday doesn’t look bad, with a few more clouds around and temperatures in the mid 70s. By Sunday, with another approaching front, moisture from Eta will bring us showers, but any big impacts from Eta aren’t expected. Drier and cooler weather move in as we start next week.