Central AL Forecast: Gloomy Weather Returns Today With A Few Showers

A weak cold front moves across Alabama today. The front will make it cloudy with a few showers this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. The cold front will move through by tonight with rain coming to an end. It will be chilly with lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will dry out and become partly cloudy to mostly sunny. We will not turn much colder with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

We will have some wet weather returning on Thursday and sticking around through Friday. Some upper-level waves/disturbances will move west to east across Alabama each day and they will pull up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This will set off numerous showers and a few rumbles of thunder Thursday. I am not expecting any severe weather with this system. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. The rain will continue on Thursday night with lows in the 50s. Expect even more rain and a few thunderstorms on Friday as a cold front slowly moves through the Birmingham area. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Rain totals between Thursday and Friday could be around 1 to 2 inches.

Weekend Outlook: The rain will come to an end by Saturday morning as the cold front moves south of Alabama. We will become partly cloudy and a little cooler with high temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers returning ahead of another cold front. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s. This next front is expected to bring us more rain, some heavy, on Monday.

