Central AL Forecast: Getting warmer this week, watching the tropics again

A cold front moved through last night, bringing more dry air and slightly cooler temperatures to the area for today. Expect highs to reach the mid 70s with tons of sunshine. Unlike the last front that moved through last week, this one won’t be followed by prolonged cold temperatures. A ridge of high pressure will build in for the rest of the week, leading to temperatures above average. Morning lows will sit in the mid 50s with highs rising to to low 80s.

We’ll be watching the tropics closely by Tuesday, first for the moisture from Gamma moving north through the Gulf of Mexico, and then another potential tropical storm or hurricane in the Caribbean moving into the Gulf by midweek. We think we stay dry and warm here on Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Another warm day is expected for Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s.

After midweek, the forecast could change, depending on the progress and track of systems in the tropics. We’ll say right now, be prepared to see our extended outlook change. Let’s hope our neighbors to the south don’t have to deal with another storm as we end this week, but there is growing concern they will. We’ll keep you posted.